StockMarketWire.com - Gold company AEX Gold reported wider first-half net losses on higher costs amid increased exploration and evaluation activities.
For the half year ended June 30, 2020, net loss widened to $3.4m from $1.1m.
Exploration and evaluation expenses rose to $1.5m from $0.6m.
'Following the successful $72.7m fundraise and AIM listing in July 2020, the company is in a very strong position and we are now funded for our planned work program at Nalunaq, where we are progressing well with the exploration and pre-development work on the asset,' the company said.
'In addition to this, we are undergoing additional exploration work across our wider portfolio in Southern Greenland where we believe there is significant upside for investors in what is a materially undeveloped region,' it added.
At 8:58am: [LON:AEXG] share price was 0p at 46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
