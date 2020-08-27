StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostic Systems said it would provide contract manufacturing services to The Binding Site related to their coronavirus antibody test.
The antibody-coated ELISA microtiter plates for this test would be produced at the IDS facility in Boldon, UK, where IDS had the capacity to provide up to two million tests per month for The Binding Site.
The test, which was launched in Europe and other had also been submitted for rapid FDA approval.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
