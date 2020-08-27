StockMarketWire.com - BATM Advanced Communications said it had secured a three-year contract from a first 'tier 1' customer for its virtual networking offering.
The customer, a telecommunications provider and headquartered in Asia, had entered a three-year licensing agreement, which followed the completion of a successful proof-of-concept, the company said.
'The customer will use the NFVTime operating system, which was developed by the group's wholly-owned Telco Systems subsidiary, to create virtual networks for customers and for operators that its services on a wholesale basis,' the company said.
'The group will receive a licence fee for a minimum of three years for each deployment of NFVTime, with a separate deployment required for each end customer (whether direct or via an operator) that adopts the solution,' it added.
At 9:20am: [LON:BVC] BATM Advanced Communications Ltd share price was +11p at 128p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
