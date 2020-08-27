StockMarketWire.com - EFG Hermes and GB Auto said they had taken a 75% stake in Tokio Marine Egypt Family Takaful, in a deal worth EGP 84.75m.
EFG Hermes Finance and GB Capital woudl each hold a stake of 37.5% of the company.
Tokio Marine, an insurance and reinsurance and the largest general insurer in Japan, would own the remaining 25%.
'The acquisition considerably expands the scope and reach of EFG Hermes' and GB Auto's respective NBFI offerings, providing a platform from which to widen and deepen EFG Hermes' and GB Auto's exposure to various market segments, the acquisition will be leveraged to complement the companies' respective existing NBFI operations through the introduction of innovative insurance products,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
