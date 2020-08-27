FTSE 100 Wpp 649.10 +4.02% Aveva Group 5266.00 +3.34% Fresnillo 1283.25 +2.46% Compass Group 1179.75 +1.57% Gvc Holdings 832.40 +1.51% Rolls-Royce Holdings 238.00 -5.93% Homeserve 1298.00 -2.99% Persimmon 2629.00 -2.27% Hargreaves Lansdown 1630.50 -1.75% Standard Chartered 385.20 -1.61% FTSE 250 Onesavings Bank 303.90 +16.62% Grafton Group 789.50 +5.76% Watches Of Switzerland Group 348.75 +3.79% Hochschild Mining 241.70 +3.47% Provident Financial 241.90 +3.38% Syncona Limited 233.75 -4.00% Capita 30.92 -2.98% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2330.00 -2.92% Bodycote 561.25 -2.81% Micro Focus International 298.65 -2.43% FTSE 350 Onesavings Bank 303.90 +16.62% Grafton Group 789.50 +5.76% Wpp 649.10 +4.02% Watches Of Switzerland Group 348.75 +3.79% Hochschild Mining 241.70 +3.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 238.00 -5.93% Syncona Limited 233.75 -4.00% Homeserve 1298.00 -2.99% Capita 30.92 -2.98% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2330.00 -2.92% AIM Rurelec 3.05 +79.41% Polo Resources Limited 1.98 +37.02% PHSC 13.00 +23.81% Wishbone Gold 2.70 +16.38% Sareum Holdings 0.86 +16.11% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 -15.15% URU Metals 230.00 -13.21% Kosmos Energy 118.00 -12.59% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54% Grafenia 6.75 -10.00% Overall Market Rurelec 3.05 +79.41% SDL 836.00 +39.80% Polo Resources Limited 1.98 +37.02% PHSC 13.00 +23.81% Onesavings Bank 303.90 +16.62% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 -15.15% URU Metals 230.00 -13.21% Kosmos Energy 118.00 -12.59% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54% Grafenia 6.75 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -