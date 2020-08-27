StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Wpp                                      649.10       +4.02%
Aveva Group                             5266.00       +3.34%
Fresnillo                               1283.25       +2.46%
Compass Group                           1179.75       +1.57%
Gvc Holdings                             832.40       +1.51%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     238.00       -5.93%
Homeserve                               1298.00       -2.99%
Persimmon                               2629.00       -2.27%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1630.50       -1.75%
Standard Chartered                       385.20       -1.61%

FTSE 250
Onesavings Bank                          303.90      +16.62%
Grafton Group                            789.50       +5.76%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             348.75       +3.79%
Hochschild Mining                        241.70       +3.47%
Provident Financial                      241.90       +3.38%
Syncona Limited                          233.75       -4.00%
Capita                                    30.92       -2.98%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2330.00       -2.92%
Bodycote                                 561.25       -2.81%
Micro Focus International                298.65       -2.43%

FTSE 350
Watches Of Switzerland Group             348.75       +3.79%
Hochschild Mining                        241.70       +3.47%
Syncona Limited                          233.75       -4.00%
AIM
Rurelec                                    3.05      +79.41%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.98      +37.02%
PHSC                                      13.00      +23.81%
Wishbone Gold                              2.70      +16.38%
Sareum Holdings                            0.86      +16.11%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      -15.15%
URU Metals                               230.00      -13.21%
Kosmos Energy                            118.00      -12.59%
Active Energy Group                        0.57      -11.54%
Grafenia                                   6.75      -10.00%

Overall Market
