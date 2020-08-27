StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Wpp                                      665.90       +6.71%
Itv                                       61.35       +3.32%
Compass Group                           1193.75       +2.78%
International Consolidated Airlines      210.75       +2.31%
Whitbread                               2448.50       +2.19%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     242.00       -4.35%
Homeserve                               1296.00       -3.14%
Persimmon                               2630.00       -2.23%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1631.25       -1.70%
Schroders                               2918.50       -1.30%

FTSE 250
Onesavings Bank                          311.10      +19.38%
Oxford Instruments                      1670.00       +5.43%
Mitchells & Butlers                      166.40       +5.18%
Carnival                                1013.75       +4.62%
Hochschild Mining                        243.60       +4.28%
Syncona Limited                          230.50       -5.34%
Micro Focus International                294.30       -3.85%
Bodycote                                 556.75       -3.59%
Capita                                    30.93       -2.95%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2341.00       -2.46%

FTSE 350
Onesavings Bank                          311.10      +19.38%
Wpp                                      665.90       +6.71%
Oxford Instruments                      1670.00       +5.43%
Mitchells & Butlers                      166.40       +5.18%
Carnival                                1013.75       +4.62%
Syncona Limited                          230.50       -5.34%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     242.00       -4.35%
Micro Focus International                294.30       -3.85%
Bodycote                                 556.75       -3.59%
Homeserve                               1296.00       -3.14%

AIM
Collagen Solutions                         6.50     +160.00%
Horizonte Minerals                         7.55      +19.84%
Sareum Holdings                            0.88      +17.45%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.55      +14.52%
Caracal Energy Inc.                        1.20      +14.29%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      -12.12%
Active Energy Group                        0.57      -11.54%
URU Metals                               235.00      -11.32%
Kosmos Energy                            120.50      -10.74%
Rws Holdings                             664.00      -10.39%

Overall Market
Collagen Solutions                         6.50     +160.00%
SDL                                      809.00      +35.28%
Horizonte Minerals                         7.55      +19.84%
Onesavings Bank                          311.10      +19.38%
Sareum Holdings                            0.88      +17.45%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      -12.12%
Active Energy Group                        0.57      -11.54%
URU Metals                               235.00      -11.32%
Kosmos Energy                            120.50      -10.74%
Rws Holdings                             664.00      -10.39%