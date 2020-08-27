FTSE 100 Wpp 665.90 +6.71% Itv 61.35 +3.32% Compass Group 1193.75 +2.78% International Consolidated Airlines 210.75 +2.31% Whitbread 2448.50 +2.19% Rolls-Royce Holdings 242.00 -4.35% Homeserve 1296.00 -3.14% Persimmon 2630.00 -2.23% Hargreaves Lansdown 1631.25 -1.70% Schroders 2918.50 -1.30% FTSE 250 Onesavings Bank 311.10 +19.38% Oxford Instruments 1670.00 +5.43% Mitchells & Butlers 166.40 +5.18% Carnival 1013.75 +4.62% Hochschild Mining 243.60 +4.28% Syncona Limited 230.50 -5.34% Micro Focus International 294.30 -3.85% Bodycote 556.75 -3.59% Capita 30.93 -2.95% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2341.00 -2.46% FTSE 350 Onesavings Bank 311.10 +19.38% Wpp 665.90 +6.71% Oxford Instruments 1670.00 +5.43% Mitchells & Butlers 166.40 +5.18% Carnival 1013.75 +4.62% Syncona Limited 230.50 -5.34% Rolls-Royce Holdings 242.00 -4.35% Micro Focus International 294.30 -3.85% Bodycote 556.75 -3.59% Homeserve 1296.00 -3.14% AIM Collagen Solutions 6.50 +160.00% Horizonte Minerals 7.55 +19.84% Sareum Holdings 0.88 +17.45% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.55 +14.52% Caracal Energy Inc. 1.20 +14.29% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 -12.12% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54% URU Metals 235.00 -11.32% Kosmos Energy 120.50 -10.74% Rws Holdings 664.00 -10.39% Overall Market Collagen Solutions 6.50 +160.00% SDL 809.00 +35.28% Horizonte Minerals 7.55 +19.84% Onesavings Bank 311.10 +19.38% Sareum Holdings 0.88 +17.45% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 -12.12% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54% URU Metals 235.00 -11.32% Kosmos Energy 120.50 -10.74% Rws Holdings 664.00 -10.39%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
