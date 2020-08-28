Interim Result
01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
01/09/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
01/09/2020 Highland Gold Mining LD (HGM)
01/09/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
01/09/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
02/09/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
02/09/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/09/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
02/09/2020 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
02/09/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
03/09/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
03/09/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
03/09/2020 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
03/09/2020 Enquest PLC (ENQ)
03/09/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
03/09/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/09/2020 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
03/09/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
03/09/2020 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
Final Result
02/09/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
02/09/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
02/09/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
02/09/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
02/09/2020 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
03/09/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
AGM / EGM
01/09/2020 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
01/09/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/09/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
01/09/2020 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
01/09/2020 Hwsi Realisation Fund Limited (HWSL)
01/09/2020 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
01/09/2020 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
01/09/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
02/09/2020 Velocys PLC (VLS)
02/09/2020 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
02/09/2020 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
02/09/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
03/09/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
03/09/2020 Dart Group PLC (DTG)
03/09/2020 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/09/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)
Trading Statement
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
Ex-Dividend
01/09/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
01/09/2020 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
01/09/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
02/09/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)
02/09/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
02/09/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
02/09/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
02/09/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
03/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
03/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
03/09/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
03/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
03/09/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
03/09/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
03/09/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
03/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
03/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/09/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
03/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/09/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
03/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
03/09/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
03/09/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
03/09/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
03/09/2020 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
03/09/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
03/09/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
03/09/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
03/09/2020 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
03/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
03/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com