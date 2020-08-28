StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties said it had agreed to acquire a package of existing gold royalties from Talga Resources for around A$0.8m (£0.44m).
The royalties covered four projects located in the prospective Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia.
The acquisition sum comprised of A$250k in cash and A$550k in Trident shares.
Chief executive Adam Davidson said the deal provided provides precious metals exposure in the world's top mining jurisdiction.
'In particular, we are excited to follow the progress of Novo Resources and Calidus Resources as they advance their respective projects,' he said.
'The royalty package adds further depth and breadth to our growing portfolio and will provide our investors with exposure to a package of attractive underlying assets, located in a desirable jurisdiction being supported by gold prices at close to all-time highs.'
