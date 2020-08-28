StockMarketWire.com - Language services group RWS said it had secured more backing for its share-based £854m takeover of rival SDL.
RWS said it had received a letter of intent to accept the bid from Invesco Asset Management in respect to its 4.3% holding in SDL.
It said it now had irrevocable undertakings and letters of intent in respect of around 38.2% of SDL's existing share capital supporting the deal.
RWS has offered SDL shareholders 1.2246 new RWS shares for each SDL share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
