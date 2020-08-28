StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI raised its dividend target after reporting a rise in first-half net assets as its portfolio experienced no material impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Investment basis net asset value was up 0.3% to £860.8m as at 30 June 2020, compared with £858.6m seen at 31 December 2019.
A combined £17.9m was invested to finance three new and follow-on acquisitions during the period.
The company targeted a 2020 dividend of 7.18pps up 2.6% on the 2019 dividend, and said it would target a 2021 dividend of 7.33pps, up 2.1% on the 2020 dividend target.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
