StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo Holdings reported a slump in first-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic led to a fall in lending activity.
For the three month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £1.4m from £22.4m on-year as 31.7% to £48.8m.
Revenue reduction was driven by the impact of Covid-19-related payment holidays and the temporary pause in all new lending except to key workers, the company said.
Net loan book fell 24.1% to £553.1m and the impairment-to-revenue ratio increased to 37.9% from 30.5%.
'We are on track to meet the agreement reached with the FCA to resolve our complaints backlog and continue to work with the FCA on its ongoing investigation. We have adequate liquidity and funding to support our ongoing business activity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
