StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources posted a second-quarter loss and announced that Malawi's mining minister had recently visited its Songwe Hills rare earths project in the African nation.
Net losses for the three months through June amounted to $0.91m, compared to losses of $2.44m on-year, and owned to exploration and administrative expenses.
Mining minister Rashid Gaffar visited the project on 21 August accompanied by a government delegation, which the company said expressed satisfaction with exploration and development works at Songwe.
'I am impressed with the progress of the project, as well as the project's level of transparency and all of the corporate social responsibility taking place,' Gaffar said Mkango's statement.
'We understand you have invested a lot in this project, therefore as government, my ministry will support you so that the future mining operation commences.'
