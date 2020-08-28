StockMarketWire.com - Isle of Man and UK financial services company Manx Financial posted a fall in annual profit after it recorded higher loan impairments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June fell to £1.01m, down from a profit of £1.42m on-year.
Impairments on loans and advanced to customers increased to £1.90m, up from £1.47m.
Still, Manx Financial said Isle of Man new business remained ahead of forecast, with 'minimal arrears and defaults'.
The company said its bank had achieved a new monthly lending record in June, beating pre-Covid outcomes and continued to have a robust pipeline.
It said the situation with its businesses in the UK was more complex as its customers experienced the effects of the economic down-turn, compounded by a fall in business confidence.
'Having started the year in great shape, we have undertaken a number of initiatives to minimise and respond to the demands of dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and are lucky to have a diverse range of financial services upon which we can rely,' executive chairman Jim Mellon said.
