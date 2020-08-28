StockMarketWire.com - Alternative broadband provider Bigblu Broadband reported deeper losses in the first half of the year as pandemic-led disruptions weighed on revenue.
For the six months ended 31 May 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £6.8m from £397K on-year as revenue slipped to £25.8m from £30.5m.
As previously announced, the company said its results in the period were also impacted by widely fluctuating foreign exchange rates, and some slippage in new satellite capacity coming on-line from suppliers due to COVID-19.
It also experienced some installation delays, which led to an increase in in-flight sales (the period between a new contract being signed and the installation being completed) at the period end.
At 8:05am: [LON:BBB] BigBlu Broadband PLC share price was -0.1p at 98.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
