StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Alba Mineral Resources narrowed first-half losses as it cut costs to offset the impact of 'significant challenges' resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
For the six months to 31 May 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £304K from £376K on-year.
Administrative expenses improved to £338K from £376K.
'Despite the considerable amount of field time lost to the coronavirus lockdown, we are now in position to be able to execute one of the most significant underground work programmes seen at the Clogau-St David's gold mine for several decades,' the company said.
'Our other mining projects also remain on a sound footing, with JORC resources at both Thule Black Sands and Melville Bay, and renewed plans to drill a maiden JORC resource at Amitsoq in 2021,' it added,
