StockMarketWire.com - Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean restaurant operator Comptoir said it had been granted a one-month extension to report and file its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020.

As agreed with AIM Regulation, the company said it would publish its half-year results by 30 October 2020.




At 8:48am: [LON:COM] Comptoir Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com