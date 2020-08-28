StockMarketWire.com - Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean restaurant operator Comptoir said it had been granted a one-month extension to report and file its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020.
As agreed with AIM Regulation, the company said it would publish its half-year results by 30 October 2020.
At 8:48am: [LON:COM] Comptoir Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: