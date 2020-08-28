StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Asiamet Resources said it had appointed Leonard Aurlianus as chief financial officer.
Aurlianus' most recent role was managing director of PT Baramutiara Prima, a coal mining company, prior to which he had held the position of finance and marketing director for the company.
Aurlianus would join Asiamet effective 1 September 2020.
At 9:11am: [LON:ARS] Asiamet Resources Limited share price was +0.1p at 2.5p
