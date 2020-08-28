StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory protection equipment maker confirmed the US Department of Defence had announced the award of a dual source contract to supply replacement M61 filters for the M50 mask system.
The company said it would compete for each order of the $127m contract over a duration of up to seven years, being a five-year base period plus two further one-year extension periods.
The contract and first order were expected shortly, with deliveries expected to commence in our 2021 financial year, it added.
At 9:17am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was -20p at 3865p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
