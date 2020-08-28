StockMarketWire.com - Induction Healthcare, a healthcare technology company, said its induction switch platform had been awarded the status of supplier on the clinical communications procurement framework run by the National Commercial and Procurement Hub on behalf of NHSX.
The framework, established to support NHS organisations, had been granted £3m of government funding to aid the move toward more modern forms of communication and to phase out pagers by the end of 2021.
The framework was scheduled to run from 3 August 2020 to 3 August 2022, with a possible extension of a further 12 months.
'Induction Healthcare products are routinely used by hundreds of thousands of NHS staff and patients, and have been heavily relied upon during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver care under challenging conditions,' the company said.
At 9:27am: [LON:INHC] share price was 0p at 87.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
