StockMarketWire.com - Video games company Codemasters confirmed the release of Project CARS 3 for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices and PC via Steam.
Project CARS was one of the franchises that made up Codemasters' portfolio of racing titles which included DIRT, GRID and the F1 series of videogames.
The company said it would release DIRT 5 from October 16th.
The game would be Codemasters' first title on the next-generation consoles.
At 9:28am: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was +3.5p at 392.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: