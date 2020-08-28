StockMarketWire.com - Cloud video editing platform provider Blackbird said it had partnered with Tata Communications to launch its cloud-based video editing services for live video to the media and sports industry.
Under the partnership, Blackbird, which had recently secured a multi-year order from Tata Communications, said it would 'be leveraging the wider video acquisition capabilities of the Tata Communications' video connect network as well as the cloud media infrastructure of Media Ecosystem to jointly deliver a leading cloud-based video editing service for live video.'
At 9:33am: [LON:BIRD] share price was +1.55p at 18.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
