StockMarketWire.com - Bezant, a copper-gold exploration and development company, said it had raised £625K through the placing of shares at a discount.
The placing price of 0.08p represented a discount of 27% to the closing price of 0.11p on 27 August 2020, the company said.
The proceeds from the placing would be used for general working capital purposes and to carry out reconnaissance drilling at the Hope copper-gold project in Namibia and test one or more of the identified promising anomalies at its Kalengwa project in Zambia.
At 9:37am: [LON:BZT] Bezant Resources PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.09p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
