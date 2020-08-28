StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Polymetal International                 1987.25       +2.44%
Standard Chartered                       392.75       +2.17%
Prudential                              1221.50       +1.88%
Fresnillo                               1247.00       +1.59%
Whitbread                               2495.00       +1.55%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     243.95       -2.42%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8388.00       -2.24%
Persimmon                               2569.00       -1.65%
Ocado Group                             2478.50       -1.65%
Wpp                                      655.30       -1.37%

FTSE 250
Centrica                                  46.27       +5.23%
Cineworld Group                           63.00       +4.72%
Wood Group (John)                        242.80       +4.03%
Spirent Communications                   305.50       +3.56%
Meggitt                                  294.00       +2.58%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit      233.75       -3.41%
Puretech Health                          272.75       -3.28%
Equiniti Group                           111.20       -3.14%
Rank Group                               137.30       -2.90%
Oxford Instruments                      1590.00       -2.81%

FTSE 350
AIM
Beximco Pharmaceuticals                   73.00      +32.73%
Modern Water                               3.40      +21.43%
Deepmatter Group                           2.51      +16.74%
Tribal Group                              64.75       +9.75%
Wishbone Gold                              2.85       +9.62%
Rurelec                                    1.27      -20.31%
Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv             1.80      -16.28%
Bezant Resources                           0.09      -14.29%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.75       -9.64%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 13.15       -8.68%

Overall Market
