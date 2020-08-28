FTSE 100 Polymetal International 1987.25 +2.44% Standard Chartered 392.75 +2.17% Prudential 1221.50 +1.88% Fresnillo 1247.00 +1.59% Whitbread 2495.00 +1.55% Rolls-Royce Holdings 243.95 -2.42% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8388.00 -2.24% Persimmon 2569.00 -1.65% Ocado Group 2478.50 -1.65% Wpp 655.30 -1.37% FTSE 250 Centrica 46.27 +5.23% Cineworld Group 63.00 +4.72% Wood Group (John) 242.80 +4.03% Spirent Communications 305.50 +3.56% Meggitt 294.00 +2.58% Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit 233.75 -3.41% Puretech Health 272.75 -3.28% Equiniti Group 111.20 -3.14% Rank Group 137.30 -2.90% Oxford Instruments 1590.00 -2.81% FTSE 350 Centrica 46.27 +5.23% Cineworld Group 63.00 +4.72% Wood Group (John) 242.80 +4.03% Spirent Communications 305.50 +3.56% Meggitt 294.00 +2.58% Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit 233.75 -3.41% Puretech Health 272.75 -3.28% Equiniti Group 111.20 -3.14% Rank Group 137.30 -2.90% Oxford Instruments 1590.00 -2.81% AIM Beximco Pharmaceuticals 73.00 +32.73% Modern Water 3.40 +21.43% Deepmatter Group 2.51 +16.74% Tribal Group 64.75 +9.75% Wishbone Gold 2.85 +9.62% Rurelec 1.27 -20.31% Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv 1.80 -16.28% Bezant Resources 0.09 -14.29% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.75 -9.64% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 13.15 -8.68% Overall Market Beximco Pharmaceuticals 73.00 +32.73% Modern Water 3.40 +21.43% Deepmatter Group 2.51 +16.74% Amigo Holdings 13.66 +13.83% Tribal Group 64.75 +9.75% Rurelec 1.27 -20.31% Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv 1.80 -16.28% Bezant Resources 0.09 -14.29% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.75 -9.64% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 13.15 -8.68%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -