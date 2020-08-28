StockMarketWire.com - Oracle Power said it had been invited, along with its consortium partners, to meet with authorities in Pakistan to present plans for the Thar Block VI project.
Oracle was planning to build the project with partner China National Coal Development Company and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum.
They would meet with the country's Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) in early September to present a project implementation plan, with a view to finalising the award of a letter of intent.
The meeting would be chaired by the special assistant to the prime minister on power in Islamabad, along with other government representatives.
The presentation was considered to be one of the final steps in obtaining a letter of intent from authorities.
'As we have communicated previously, we have remained in a regular and constructive dialogue with the PPIB,' chief executive Naheed Memon said.
'Despite the unforeseen delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, all parties have remained committed to developing Thar Block VI.'
At 1:16pm: [LON:ORCP] Oracle Power PLC share price was +0.1p at 0.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: