StockMarketWire.com - US personal consumption expenditures rose 1.9% in July to $267.6bn, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The market was expecting a more modest rise of 1.5%.

Personal income rose 0.4%, ahead of expectations of a 0.3% fall, though the core PCE price index rose 0.3%, missing expectations of a 0.5% rise.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com