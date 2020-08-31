CA
01/09/2020 14:30 Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 13:30 Labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost
04/09/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
CH
01/09/2020 08:30 Procure.ch PMI
03/09/2020 07:30 CPI
CN
01/09/2020 04:15 Manufacturing PMI
03/09/2020 04:15 Services PMI
DE
01/09/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
03/09/2020 08:55 Services PMI
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
ES
01/09/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 08:00 Unemployment
03/09/2020 08:15 Services PMI
EU
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment
01/09/2020 10:00 Flash euro area inflation
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
02/09/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
02/09/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
03/09/2020 07:00 New passenger car registrations in Europe by fuel type
03/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail trade
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
FR
01/09/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 Services PMI
04/09/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
IE
01/09/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 11:00 Monthly unemployment
03/09/2020 01:01 Services PMI
03/09/2020 11:00 Live register
04/09/2020 11:00 GDP
04/09/2020 11:00 Balance of Payments
IT
01/09/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Unemployment
03/09/2020 08:45 Services PMI
JP
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:30 Labour force survey
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 06:00 Auto sales
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary base
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
03/09/2020 01:30 Services PMI
04/09/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
UK
01/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Monetary & financial statistics
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
02/09/2020 00:01 Shop price index
02/09/2020 07:00 Nationwide house price index
02/09/2020 09:30 House price index
02/09/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
04/09/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish their latest Footfall Monitor
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
US
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction spending
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 21:00 Domestic auto industry sales
01/09/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
02/09/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
02/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
02/09/2020 19:00 Beige Book
03/09/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
03/09/2020 13:30 International trade in goods & services
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
03/09/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
03/09/2020 14:45 Services PMI
03/09/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Report on business services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
03/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Jobs report for August
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
