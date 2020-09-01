CA
01/09/2020 14:30 Manufacturing PMI
CH
01/09/2020 08:30 Procure.ch PMI
CN
01/09/2020 04:15 Manufacturing PMI
DE
01/09/2020 08:55 Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
01/09/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
ES
01/09/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
EU
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment
01/09/2020 10:00 Flash euro area inflation
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
FR
01/09/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
IE
01/09/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 11:00 Monthly unemployment
IT
01/09/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Unemployment
JP
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:30 Labour force survey
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Auto sales
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
UK
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:30 Monetary & financial statistics
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
US
01/09/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction spending
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 21:00 Domestic auto industry sales
01/09/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
