Interim Result
01/09/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
01/09/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
01/09/2020 Highland Gold Mining LD (HGM)
01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
01/09/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Final Result
01/09/2020 Solo Oil PLC (SOLO)
AGM / EGM
01/09/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/09/2020 Hwsi Realisation Fund Limited (HWSL)
01/09/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
01/09/2020 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
01/09/2020 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
01/09/2020 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
01/09/2020 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
01/09/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
Ex-Dividend
01/09/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
01/09/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
01/09/2020 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com