StockMarketWire.com - Specialist product manufacturer Morgan Advanced Materials said it sold a facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Best Engineered Surface Technologies, for an undisclosed sum.
The facility was part of the company's Diamonex business, which manufactured chemical mechanical planarization pad conditioners sold into the semi-conductor market.
It also sold scratch and wear resistant windows and other coating products and services, including diamond like carbon coatings.
The Allentown site had revenues in 2019 of £6.8m.
