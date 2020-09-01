StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of musician, songwriter and producer Nikki Sixx, best known as the founding member of Motley Crue, for an undisclosed sum.
Sixx had sold more than 100m albums with Motley Crue, which were behind hits including ''Kick Start My Heart', 'Girls, Girls, Girls' and 'Dr. Feelgood'.
The catalogue contained 305 songs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: