StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manger M&G , which was recently spun out of insurer Prudential, said it had completed its planned acquisition of Ascentric's UK wealth management platform from Royal London.
The deal, first announced in May, brought £15.5bn of assets under administration to M&G as well as relationships with more than 1,500 UK advisory firms acting on behalf of over 90,000 individual customers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: