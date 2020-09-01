StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm reported a rise in sales in July and August, owing to pent up demand following pandemic-led store closures.
Sales had been strong in the last two months, with total year over year sales growth up 59% in July, partly as a result of pent up demand following the store closure period and the timing of the company's summer sale, and up 24% in August, the company said.
'Whilst the year to date performance has been materially ahead of our initial expectations, it is very difficult to provide any meaningful guidance on the future outlook given the uncertainty in the wider economy and the potential impact of further regional or national lockdowns,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
