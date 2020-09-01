StockMarketWire.com - Music and audio products group Focusrite said it had appointed Sally McKone as its new chief financial officer.
McKone was most recently finance and IT director for Precision Engineering, a subsidiary of specialist engineering group IMI.
She would replace Jeremy Wilson, whose departure by the end of 2020 was announced in March.
McKone would joint Focusrite at a date to be announced in due course, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
