StockMarketWire.com - Music and audio products group Focusrite said it had appointed Sally McKone as its new chief financial officer.

McKone was most recently finance and IT director for Precision Engineering, a subsidiary of specialist engineering group IMI.

She would replace Jeremy Wilson, whose departure by the end of 2020 was announced in March.

McKone would joint Focusrite at a date to be announced in due course, the company said.




