StockMarketWire.com - Musical equipment retailer Gear4music reported ongoing momentum following 'exceptional growth' in its fiscal first quarter.
Following the exceptional period of revenue growth during Q1 FY21, performance had remained strong throughout July and August, with the group continuing to 'generate improved margins alongside proportionally lower marketing costs compared to the same period in the prior year,' the company said.
Whilst still relatively early in the current financial year, the company said it remained 'confident that results for the full year will be at least in line with our recently upgraded expectations.'
Gear4Music intended to announce a more detailed trading update in relation to the six-month period ending 30 September 2020 on 22 October 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
