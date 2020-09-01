StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it had appointed a unit of Dutch group Ardena as a contract development and manufacturing organisation partner for its Nuvec device.
The contract, with Ardena's API and nanomedicines business unit, was for the technology transfer and upscaling manufacture of Nuvec.
It was divided into three stages, including establishing an understanding of the current manufacture process, scale-up and analysis of the transfer of technology.
The next two stages included process optimisation and scale-up and finally manufacture, testing and product certification for good manufacturing practice, or GMP, status.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: