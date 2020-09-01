StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its Seabourn fleet cancelled additional voyages for three cruise ships as a part of its pause in global ship operations.
Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Quest had paused operations through January 3, 2021, January 6, and May 10, respectively, the company said.
Seabourn also announced delayed the delivery date for its new expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, to December 1, 2021.
'The delay is because of shipyard closures at T. Mariotti earlier this year as part of responses to COVID-19, which resulted in disruptions to the overall construction and finishing process for the ship,' the company said.
At 8:53am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -54.6p at 999.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
