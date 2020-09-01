StockMarketWire.com - Image Scan, a provider fo X-ray imaging for the security and industrial markets, said profits would be ahead of current market expectations amid better-than-expected margins.
While the year-end sales outcome was expected to be close to that anticipated, margins on orders received had been better than expected and the company had managed its overhead costs and stock carefully, Image Scan said.
The company said it now had sufficient confidence to provide earnings guidance for the year ending 30 September 2020 of sales of £3.3m to £3.5m and a profit performance between breakeven and £100k.
'As anticipated in the interim results statement, the overall security technology market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, but orders have continued to be received and equipment delivered,' it added.
At 9:10am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was +0.2p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
