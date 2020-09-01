StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pan African Resources said it expected to post a rise in annual profit, thanks to a rally in the gold price.
Earnings per share for the year through June was seen rising by between 12% and 22% to 2.2c-to-2.4c per share, up from 1.97c on-year.
Headline EPS was expected to jump to between 2.23c and 2.35c, up from 1.19c.
Pan African Resources said the improved performance was driven by a 24% rise in the average gold price it achieved to $1,574 an ounce, and a 1.3% increase in sales volumes to 173,864 ounces.
At 9:26am: [LON:PAF] Pan African Resources PLC share price was +0.2p at 24.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
