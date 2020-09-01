StockMarketWire.com - The UK manufacturing purchasing managers' index was nudged down to 55.2, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.
The figure was slightly below the 55.3 preliminary 'flash' reading for August, and still above the July reading of 53.3.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.