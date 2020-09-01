StockMarketWire.com - Property investment group London & Associated Properties reported a fall in first-half net assets, though touted 'good' progress on rent collections as lockdown restrictions eased.
For the six months ended 30 June, net assets attributable to shareholders were £35.5m, down from £36.7m seen in December 2019.
The company reported 'good progress' on recovery of tenant arrears following COVID-19 lockdown, with second quarter rents received 82%and third quarter rents received 55%.
Retail property portfolio continued to perform 'satisfactorily' with occupancy levels of 92.0% by rental income, down from 93.7% a year earlier, it added.
At 9:39am: [LON:LAS] London Associated Properties PLC share price was -1p at 12p
