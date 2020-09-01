StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panthera Resources said it had completed a planned sale of its interest in the Labola gold project in Burkina Faso to Moydow.
However, a sale of the Kalaka gold project in Mali to Moydow had been delayed and was now anticipated to be completed later in September, in order to finalise remaining conditions.
Panthera now held a 50% interest in Moydow, which would increase to 54.5% later later in September upon completion of the Kalaka divestment.
'Importantly, Panthera now has a significant ownership interest in Moydow and ongoing participation in any success from the projects held by Moydow,' the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.25p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
