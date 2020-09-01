StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technologies provider AFC Energy said it had received a contract to sell a 100kW H-PowerTM alkaline fuel cell system to Forschungszentrum Julich.
Jülich would use the fuel cell system at its living lab energy campus showcase in Germany.
'Having now validated a number of H-Power's operational performance specifications against Jülich's metrics, AFC Energy is today pleased to confirm it has been selected to supply a fuel cell system to the LLEC for deployment and commissioning in Quarter 3 2021,' AFC Energy said.
The initial transaction value also came with additional trailing payments receivable under a long term services agreement over the project's life, it added.
At 9:46am: [LON:AFC] AFC Energy PLC share price was +2.1p at 21.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
