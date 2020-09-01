StockMarketWire.com - Cognitive assessment software provider Cambridge Cognition said it had won a £2m contract as the cognitive assessment partner for three late phase clinical trials for a pharmaceutical company's lead drug candidate for patients with schizophrenia.
The pharmaceutical company would conduct two five-week inpatient trials of efficacy and safety of the drug as well as a 52-week open-label extension study.
'Cambridge Cognition will support all three trials with what the company believes to be gold-standard computerised cognitive assessment software, CANTABTM, together with associated clinical trial services,' the company said.
The revenue from the contract, which was larger than the typical contract size the company received, should be booked over the next four years with the majority recognised in 2021, the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was +6.5p at 46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
