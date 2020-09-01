StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources said it had commenced a fieldwork exploration programme on its Lahtojoki South exploration permit, adjacent to its Lahtojoki diamond deposit in the Kaavi region of Finland.
The Land Survey of Finland had recently granted the company rights of way for the Lahtojoki diamond deposit and adjacent exploration area.
The company said that kimberlite boulders had previously been discovered in the Lahtojoki South area that were unlikely to be derived from the Lahtojoki kimberlite.
'It is therefore likely that the boulders originated from a yet to be discovered kimberlite body, up ice from the initial discovery site of the boulders,' it said.
'The current programme is designed to recover further kimberlite boulders and to delineate the glacial direction, with a view to identifying the source of the kimberlite boulders.'
At 1:29pm: [LON:KDR] Karelian Diamond Resources PLC share price was 0p at 5.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: