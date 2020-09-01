StockMarketWire.com - Clean meat sector investor Agronomics said it had tipped €3m into a €15m financing round launched by Finish alternative protein producer Solar Foods.
The investment gave Agronomics a 5.35% equity interest in Solar Foods on a fully diluted basis.
Argonomics said it would fund the investment from its own resources, including a nil-interest unsecured six-month bridging facility of £1.9m provided by Jim Mellon.
Solar Foods developed a sustainable protein called Solein, which was a microorganism that grew utilising airborne carbon dioxide and hydrogen via the electrolysis of water.
The protein was natural and had already been shown to have a high level of versatility in existing foods including meat-free burgers, yoghurts and granola bars, Argonomics said.
'This overall offers a promising solution to disconnect global food production from animal-based agriculture,' it added.
At 1:57pm: [LON:ANIC] share price was 0p at 4.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
