StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks finished in negative territory on Tuesday, despite an advance for stocks on Wall Street, as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, offsetting some encouraging Chinese and UK manufacturing data.
The blue chip benchmark closed down 101.52 points, or 1.7% lower, at 5,862.05, as trading resumed following Monday's bank holiday.
Over-50s insurance and travel services provider Saga sailed 32% higher to 18p on announcing a £150m equity raise, a large portion of which would include a strategic investment by former chief executive and owner Roger De Haan.
De Haan, who would become Saga's chairman, was planning to invest up to £100m in the raising, including £60.6m at 27p per share, representing a 98% premium to the shares' closing price on Friday.
The rest of De Haan's contribution would be on the same terms as other shareholders, for which the issue price would be a maximum of 15p per share.
Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce fell a further 14.3% to 206.7p on continuing concerns over the massive first half losses caused by the Covid pandemic that the company reported last week.
Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica gained 8p to trade at 852p as it unveiled an 18-month supply agreement with AstraZeneca for commercial-scale manufacture of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
AstraZeneca would pay Oxford Biomedica £15m upfront as a capacity reservation fee. Oxford Biomedica said it expected to receive another £35m in revenue plus certain materials costs until the end of 2021.
AstraZeneca, meanwhile, cheapened 1.7% to £81.97, despite having separately reported positive clinical trial results for a kidney disease treatment and European regulatory approval for a lung cancer treatment.
Homewares retailer Dunelm rose 4.3% to £14.91, as it notched up a bumper rise in sales in July and August, owing to pent up demand following pandemic-led store closures.
Dunelm said its sales jumped 59% in July on-year and 24% in August.
Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund firmed 0.4% to 121p after it acquired the music catalogue of musician and songwriter Nikki Sixx, best known as the founding member of Motley Crue, for an undisclosed sum.
Real estate portal OnTheMarket was unchanged at 90p on news that it had appointed Jason Tebb as its new chief executive, effective from 14 December.
Tebb was previously chief operating officer of property group Ultimate Holdings and had also once launched estate and letting agency Ivy Gate.
Cake retailer Cake Box sweetened up 2.9% to 179p, having announced that it would pay a 3.2p per share special dividend in lieu of its withdrawn final dividend after sales recovered well as lockdowns eased.
Electronics components manufacturer TT Electronics ticked up 5.7% to 187p on confirming its involvement in the trial of a non-clinical Covid-19 screening device at Heathrow airport in London.
TT Electronics said it had been appointed as an exclusive manufacturing partner for the commercial launch of the device, called Virolens.
Musical equipment retailer Gear4music rose 2.7% to 580p after it expressed confidence that its full-year results would be 'at least in line' with its recently upgraded expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
