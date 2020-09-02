Interim Result
03/09/2020 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
03/09/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/09/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
03/09/2020 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
03/09/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
03/09/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
03/09/2020 Enquest PLC (ENQ)
03/09/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
03/09/2020 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
07/09/2020 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
07/09/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
08/09/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
08/09/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
08/09/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
08/09/2020 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
08/09/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
08/09/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
08/09/2020 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
08/09/2020 Stm Group PLC (STM)
08/09/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
08/09/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
08/09/2020 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
08/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/09/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
08/09/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
08/09/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
08/09/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
08/09/2020 Iqe PLC (IQE)
08/09/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
08/09/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
09/09/2020 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
Final Result
03/09/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
03/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
07/09/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
07/09/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
08/09/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
08/09/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
08/09/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
08/09/2020 Genus PLC (GNS)
AGM / EGM
03/09/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
03/09/2020 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
03/09/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
03/09/2020 Dart Group PLC (DTG)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
04/09/2020 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
04/09/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)
04/09/2020 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
04/09/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
04/09/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)
07/09/2020 Spitfire Oil Limited (SRO)
07/09/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
08/09/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
08/09/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
08/09/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
08/09/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
08/09/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
08/09/2020 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
08/09/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
08/09/2020 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
Trading Statement
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
07/09/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
07/09/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
Ex-Dividend
03/09/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
03/09/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
03/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
03/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
03/09/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/09/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
03/09/2020 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
03/09/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
03/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
03/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/09/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
03/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
03/09/2020 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
03/09/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
03/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
03/09/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
03/09/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
03/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/09/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
03/09/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
03/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
03/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
03/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
03/09/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
04/09/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
04/09/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
04/09/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
04/09/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
04/09/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
04/09/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
04/09/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)
04/09/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
04/09/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
04/09/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
04/09/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/09/2020 Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Eur (directors-see EBOX) (BOXE)
07/09/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
08/09/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
