Interim Result
03/09/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
03/09/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
03/09/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
03/09/2020 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
03/09/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/09/2020 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
03/09/2020 Enquest PLC (ENQ)
03/09/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
03/09/2020 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
Final Result
03/09/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
03/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
AGM / EGM
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
03/09/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)
03/09/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
03/09/2020 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/09/2020 Dart Group PLC (DTG)
Trading Statement
03/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
Ex-Dividend
03/09/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
03/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
03/09/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
03/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
03/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/09/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
03/09/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
03/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
03/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
03/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
03/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/09/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
03/09/2020 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
03/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
03/09/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
03/09/2020 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
03/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
03/09/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
03/09/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
03/09/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
03/09/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
03/09/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
03/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
03/09/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com