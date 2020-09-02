StockMarketWire.com - Computer services provider Computacenter said annual performance would be 'materially above' management's expectations.
The company said a successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year had continued for the first two months of the second half.
Computacenter said it would release its interim results next Wednesday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
