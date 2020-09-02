StockMarketWire.com - Computer services provider Computacenter said annual performance would be 'materially above' management's expectations amid ongoing momentum.
The likely out turn for the year as a whole would be 'materially above' the board's previous expectations as successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year had continued for the first two months of the second half, the company said.
The company said it would release its interim results on Wednesday 9 September.
